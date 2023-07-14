Meet spoiler: Sumeet gets injured

Zee TV’s show Meet produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions continues to captivate viewers with its emotional twists and turns. As per the plot, Poonam pushes Sumeet out, slamming the door in her face. Sumeet sits outside the house in the rain. Shlok witnesses her all drenched but hesitates to bring home. Later, a few goons witnesses Sumeet sitting alone. They approach her. However, Shlok comes to Sumeet’s rescue. Sumeet gets injured, and soon, Shlok brings Sumeet home.

Sumeet asks Shlok to accept that he is her husband. However, he refuses to do so. Soon, Raj arrives at Shlok’s house with the police and asks Sumeet to return home. However, Sumeet takes a firm decision and mentions that she will stay at Shlok’s house. She asks him for 21 days’ time to prove that she is married to Shlok.

In the coming episode, Raj gets emotional as Sumeet refuses to return home and breaks ties with her. On the other hand, Raunak pretends to commit suicide, and his fans pelt Shlok’s house with stones. During this drama, Sumeet gets hurt. However, Sumeet takes a lamp and breaks before the fans and media. Her action leaves everyone stunned.

Will Sumeet manage to prove her marriage?

