Megha Barsenge Serial Upcoming Twist: Arjun tracks Farzi Dulha’s location; bumps into Megha

Megha Barsenge the Colors television show produced by Saurabh Tewari’s Parin Multimedia has seen engaging drama with Manoj (Kinshuk Mahajan) winning hearts of Megha (Neha Rana) and her family, by helping them financially. We wrote about Megha telling Manoj that her family had financial issues and that she did not want to take the 25 lakhs from her father post her marriage. Amidst this, Arjun Talwar (Neil Bhatt) tried locating the ‘Farzi Dulha’ who married young girls to secure their huge money and later eloped. The team learned that the imposter was presently in the vicinity, looking for his next victim family.

The upcoming episode will see Arjun and his team detect an old SIM of the imposter getting active. At the same time, it will be shown that Manoj will use a different number and not his usual number. He will be seen telling Megha that he has changed his number into an old one. Manoj and Megha will meet at the Fort, and Arjun and his team will track that the mobile is in the Fort and will follow it. Arjun will enter the fort and will get close to nabbing the imposter through the mobile tracker. However, he will bump into Megha and an accident between them will end in Megha’s phone getting broken.

Will Arjun nab the Farzi Dulha?

