Megha Barsenge Serial Upcoming Twist: Manoj impresses Megha and family; gives his consent for marriage

Megha Barsenge the Colors television show produced by Saurabh Tewari’s Parin Multimedia has seen engaging drama with Megha (Neha Rana) being rejected by yet another suitor, owing to the conditions laid down by her father Surinder Khurana (Akshay Anand). Megha’s father has saved money of 25 lakhs for his daughter and is ready to give her that, for the sake of her good future. However, he is not ready to spend lavishly on the wedding, and wants a simple wedding at the Gurudwara followed by a Langar for the guests who come for the wedding. A lot of suitors have found this unacceptable. Even Manoj’s (Kinshuk Mahajan) parents found the condition inappropriate and rejected the proposal. Megha and her family was again distraught.

The upcoming episode will see Megha’s family meeting Manoj’s family at a wedding. Manoj will take this occasion to apologize to Surinder. He will appreciate his though process of providing the best for his daughter, and will agree to marry Megha. Megha’s family will be surprised at this development. Manoj will impress Megha and her family with his words and will get their consent for the wedding.

Is Manoj the right choice for Megha?

COLORS’ new show, ‘Megha Barsenge’, highlights the issue of bride abandonment through Megha’s story. Abandoned by her NRI husband Manoj, Megha teams up with IAS officer Arjun to confront him and challenge societal norms. The show celebrates Megha’s courage and independence. The show stars Neha Rana, Neil Bhatt, and Kinshuk Mahajan in lead roles.