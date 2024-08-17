Megha Barsenge Written Update 17 August: Jassi Identifies Manoj As Gurpreet, Leaving Megha Stunned

The Colors show Megha Barsenge, produced by Saurabh Tewari’s Parin Multimedia, continues enthralling the audience with its gripping drama. Starring Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna in lead roles, the show’s 12 episode, which airs on August 17th, 2024, promises to keep you hooked on the latest developments.

In today’s episode, the doctor tells Manoj and Megha to care for Kavita because of her health. The doctor also advises Megha to always install a rip case and tells her never to remove it, to which Megha agrees.

In the next scene, Megha returns home and starts packing her back. Her mother goes to Georgia and tells her to take warm clothes with her, and she gets sentimental while talking to her. Later, Megha adds humor to their conversation by saying that she’ll call her 10 times a day and that her mother will say she is busy and call back later and make funny comments about it.

Later, Jeetu comes to Manoj’s house, where he sees Manoj’s mother, Kavita, standing and exercising. Harpal tells Jeetu that Kavita is dancing. Listening to this, Jeetu is shocked, but Kavita lies to him. Listening to this, Jeetu tells them not to do so and tells Kavita to take care of her health and comments on it.

In the further scene, Megha and Manoj get ready for the wedding, and the bride and groom come together in the Gurdwara for the wedding, which showcases their together moment. Later, the loan department called Manoj and Informed her that Megha needed to confirm the loan. Later, Manoj comes to Megha and tells her to go to the washroom and freshen up and also tells Sonam to go with her if she needs something and cleverly takes Megha’s phone and secretly gives confirmation.

Finally, Megha and Manoj sit down to eat with the family, sharing a romantic moment. Suddenly, Jassi arrives, and Megha’s excitement is palpable. She introduces Manoj to Jassi, who is visibly shocked and calls him Gurpreet. The episode ends, leaving the audience in suspense. End.

Credit: JioCinema

Please watch this episode on Colors.