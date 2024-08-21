Mera Balam Thanedaar: Bulbul Takes A Bullet For Veer, Reveals Shocking Truth About Her Age

The Colors TV show Mera Balam Thanedaar, produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, continues to captivate the audience with its intense drama. Starring Shagun Pandey and Shruti Choudhary in lead roles, the show’s 166th episode, which airs on August 21st, 2024, promises to keep you on the edge of your seat, eagerly awaiting the next episode.

In today’s episode, Sulakshana mocks Miti Mai, accusing her of trying to tarnish her son’s Veer (Shagun Pandey) reputation. Miti Mai retorts that while she may have failed, her mission isn’t over, and Hindustanis are celebrating too soon. Varadha declares that all Indian children are ready to fight terrorism. The commissioner instructs Bulbul (Shruti Choudhary) and Veer to host the flag as the national song plays, irritating Miti Mai. As the police escort Miti Mai away, she grabs a gun and aims at Veer. Bulbul intervenes, taking the bullet in her shoulder, shocking everyone.

In the next scene, Bulbul asks Veer to stay with her, but the doctor tells him he can’t enter the operating room. Veer promises Bulbul he’ll wait outside and assures her not to worry. As the surgery begins, the doctor later informs Veer that they’ve removed the bullet from Bulbul’s shoulder, but she needs urgent surgery.

Bulbul is in pain, and Veer hurries to her side, telling her to stay calm. Bulbul winces as she hurts. The doctor reassures Veer that Bulbul is being well cared for and tells Veer to leave the room as Bulbul needs rest and comments on it.

Next, the doctor checks Bulbul’s reports and is surprised to see that she is underage (minor). He asks Bulbul if Veer knows about her age, and Bulbul is stunned by this question. Veer arrives and asks what’s going on. Bulbul signals the doctor not to say anything further and mentions her mother’s name. The doctor says he would like to meet her mother. Bulbul insists on meeting her, so Veer goes to call her.

Lastly, Bulbul tells the doctor that Veer doesn’t know about her age and asks him to start the process once her mother arrives, requesting that her mother sign the form. Veer comes in and tells her that her mother is on the way and that he will sign the form. Bulbul worries that Veer will see her age on the form. When Veer sees the form, he is shocked and walks away, feeling that he doesn’t deserve to wear his uniform. He expresses his sadness to God. Bulbul realizes that Veer has discovered her secret. End.

