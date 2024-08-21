Mera Balam Thanedaar Serial Upcoming Twist: Bulbul Begs Doctor Not To Reveal Her Age, Veer Tensed

Featuring Shagun Pandey as Veer and Shruti Choudhary as Bulbul in Colors TV’s popular show Mera Balam Thanedaar, the show continues to entertain the audience with gripping storylines and major twists. Bulbul (Shruti Choudhary) plans to expose Miti Mai after the flag-hoisting ceremony in front of everyone. As Veer (Shagun Pandey) exposes Miti Mai, she swears to ruin things. Later, the special officer defuses the bomb wrapped around Veer. Bulbul shouts at Miti Mai and clarifies that she cannot do anything to her nation.

In tonight’s episode, Dhruv arrests Miti Maai, but she grabs a gun and shoots at Veer. However, Bulbul takes the bullet to save him. Bulbul falls down after getting shot with a bullet, leading to an intense scene where Veer gets panicked. However, Veer rushes Bulbul to the hospital. Meanwhile, Dr. Siddharth Jain needs Veer’s signature for the surgery. At the same time, Bulbul begs the doctor not to reveal her age. In the meantime, Veer signs the papers and later surrenders his uniform as a penance. Veer feels guilty thinking that Bulbul is battling for life today because of him. After the surgery, Bulbul fears Veer knows her secret, but Dr. Jain reassures her that he does not. Bulbul feels fine after the doctor’s revelation, and she asks to meet Veer. On the other hand, Veer gets tensed.