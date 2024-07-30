Mera Balam Thanedaar Serial Upcoming Twist: Veer Gets Romantic, Kisses Bulbul While She Is Asleep

Colors TV’s popular show Mera Balam Thanedaar, produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, continues to entertain the audience with major dramas in Veer (Shagun Pandey) and Bulbul’s (Shruti Choudhary) lives. Veer finds some proof related to the tourist he caught in school, which hints at Mithi Mai’s involvement. Veer plans to discover Mithi Mai’s truth and expose her soon.

In the upcoming episode, you will see Veer very smartly implant a hidden camera in Bulbul’s mangalsutra to record proof against Mithi Mai. While Bulbul sleeps at night in her room, Veer very calmly takes out the chip from Bulbul’s mangalsutra. However, he faces obstacles while removing the chip, as Bulbul looks very innocent while sleeping.

After taking the chip from Bulbul’s mangalsutra while she is asleep, Veer adores her. He slides his hand over Bulbul’s head, adoring her innocence, and kisses her forehead, expressing his love. Soon, Veer holds his emotions and takes the chip with him. In the other room, Veer sees the chip’s visuals to find proof against Mithi Mai.

Mera Balam Thanedaar is the story of an underage girl, Bulbul, who gets married to an IPS officer, Veer. After their marriage, the couple faces the ups and downs of life. Bulbul prohibits Veer from getting close to her, which worries him. The show casts Shruti Choudhary and Shagun Pandey in lead roles.