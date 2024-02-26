Mera Balam Thanedaar spoiler: Bulbul gets a big task to prepare food for 100 people

Colors TV’s new show Mera Balam Thanedaar, produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. As seen so far, Sulakshana begins the puja and asks Bulbul to stand at a corner. Soon, while signing the aarti, Sulakshana faces trouble because of sore throat. Soon, the aarti gets stopped as all attend Sulakshana. But Bulbul starts signing the aarti and impresses Sulakshana. She completes the puja by singing the entire aarti and everyone get happy.

Sulakshana blesses Bulbul after the puja. Veer also feels happy to see Sulakshana and Bulbul’s bond. Sulakshana organizes a big function for Bulbul’s muh dikhai ceremony. Bulbul dresses in a beautiful lehenga and comes to the hall. The family members take her to the couch to sit for the ceremony. However, Sulakshana notices a broken glass on the couch and stops Bulbul from sitting on the couch. She gets angry at the servants for not making proper arrangements.

In the coming episode, the guests praise Bulbul at the muh-dikhai rasam. Soon, Bulbul gets a big task from her mother-in-law Sulakshana, who asks her to prepare food for 100 people. Bulbul, who is not a great cook, takes up the challenge. She begins cooking and takes references from videos on social media and some recipe books.

Starring Shagun Pandey as Veer Pratap Singh and Shruti Choudhary as Bulbul Rajawat, the show Mera Balam Thanedaar delves into the intricacies of a marriage founded on a hidden truth that threatens to unravel the core of their relationship.