Mera Balam Thanedaar spoiler: Bulbul impresses Sulakshana during puja

Colors TV’s new show Mera Balam Thanedaar, produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. As seen so far, Sulakshana announces a Grah Shanti pooja in the house tomorrow at 5:30 a.m., and everyone must be present on time. Later, Bulbul sets up multiple alarms in the bedroom because Veer is not home, and she is unsure if she will be able to wake up on time. Just then, Drishti video calls Bulbul and assures her that she will wake her up so Bulbul can relax. However, Bulbul decides not to sleep the entire night, so she creates a sorry card for Sulakshana and engages in a variety of activities to keep herself entertained.

Veer asks Drishti why she has come here for the pooja, and she replies, saying she is here to help Bulbul with the pooja. Just then, Sulakshana comes there and tells Drishti that she need not give false reasons and allows her to attend the puja. Drishti then tries to enter the house with Veer by coordinating her feet with his. Meanwhile, Vayu calls Bulbul and wakes her up. Everyone prepares for the pooja, and just before the aarti begins Bulbul enters and apologizes for coming in late. However, as a punishment Sulakshana refuses to let Bulbul come for the puja.

In the coming episode, Sulakshana begins the puja and asks Bulbul to stand at a corner. Soon, while signing the aarti, Sulakshana faces trouble because of sore throat. Soon, the aarti gets stopped as all attend Sulakshana. But Bulbul starts signing the aarti and impresses Sulakshana. She completes the puja by singing the entire aarti and everyone get happy. Sulakshana blesses Bulbul after the puja. Veer also feels happy to see Sulakshana and Bulbul’s bond.

Starring Shagun Pandey as Veer Pratap Singh and Shruti Choudhary as Bulbul Rajawat, the show Mera Balam Thanedaar delves into the intricacies of a marriage founded on a hidden truth that threatens to unravel the core of their relationship.