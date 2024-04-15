Mera Balam Thanedaar Spoiler: Bulbul Plans To Reveal Truth On Her Birthday, Veer Gets Surprised

The Colors TV television show Mera Balam Thanedaar is produced by Shashi Sumeet Production. According to the plot, Bulbul and Veer agree to the farmhouse gateway announced by Vardhan. Sulakshana warns Bulbul about the last chance she is giving her to fix everything. Later, Bulbul and Veer head on their small vacation.

Mera Balam Thanedaar Ep 74 15th April 2024 Spoiler

In the upcoming episode, the viewers will witness a nail-biting twist when Bulbul lovingly dances with Veer and takes all the negativity away. But Veer recalls Bulbul’s reaction when he tried to go close to her and says he can’t understand exactly what Bulbul wants. Bulbul feels clueless, and Veer explains when she will reveal whether she wants to be in this relationship or not. Interrupting Veer, Bulbul asks why he is being impatient about this. But Veer asks her to write a date. Bulbul gives him a date, her birthday on 6 November, when she will reveal everything.

Will Bulbul reveal her truth?

Starring Shruti Choudhary and Shagun Pandey in lead roles, the show deals with the love story of an IAS officer and a teenage girl. After marriage, the couple deals with the chaos.

Please share your opinion in the comments box below.