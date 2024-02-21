Mera Balam Thanedaar spoiler: Bulbul reveals to Veer about her aachar business

Colors TV’s new show Mera Balam Thanedaar, produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. As seen so far, Bulbul witnesses Vaani jumping off the window and goes to save her. While saving Vaani she accidently lands on the water pipes and they burst out. The water splashes everywhere in the house. Soon, the kids start playing. Bulbul also joins them and gets drenched. Soon, Sulakshana enters the house and gets shocked to see Bulbul also drenched playing with the kids.

Bulbul, all drenched, goes to change in her room. However, when she returns and witnesses all dirty leg marks in the hall. Sulakshana punishes her to clean all and then come for dinner. While Bulbul struggles to clean it, the dinner time gets over and Sulakshana refuses to give food to Bulbul and this upsets Veer.

In the coming episode, Veer enters her room and witnesses the mess. Soon Bulbul also enters and starts cleaning the mess in the room. Veer helps Bulbul and soon they start having a conversation. Bulbul mistakenly reveals about her aachar business to Veer. Though Bulbul gets scared about Veer’s reaction. However, to her surprise, Veer feels proud of her which makes Bulbul happy.

Starring Shagun Pandey as Veer Pratap Singh and Shruti Choudhary as Bulbul Rajawat, the show Mera Balam Thanedaar delves into the intricacies of a marriage founded on a hidden truth that threatens to unravel the core of their relationship.