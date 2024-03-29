Mera Balam Thanedaar spoiler: Bulbul’s incorrect English leaves Veer embarrassed at party

Colors TV’s new show Mera Balam Thanedaar, produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. As seen so far, Bulbul and Veer celebrate Holi wherein Bulbul drinks bhaang. Soon, she starts acting weird and reveals a big secret. Bulbul tells Veer a big secret. Intoxicated Bulbul reveals to Veer that she was supposed to leave him and his family. Veer gets upset and angry at Bulbul as he believes that she cannot share her secrets with him openly. The next day, Bulbul fears whether she has revealed her age secret to Veer and starts apologizing to him.

Drishti is devastated to find her portrait removed by Veer, vowing to break his marriage with Bulbul. Later, Drishti overhears Sulakshana and Vishesh discussing Bulbul’s kundali and Veer’s involvement in a fire incident. Sensing an opportunity, Drishti suggests remaking Bulbul’s kundali. Sulakshana agrees, insisting on matching Veer and Bulbul’s kundalis, prompting Drishti to arrange a meeting with the pandit immediately. On the other hand, Sulakshana and Drishti are stunned to learn from the pandit that Bulbul’s real age is 17, not 19.

In the coming episode, Veer is about to get honoured with an award and hence there is a big party at his house. Bulbul decides to do something special for Veer at the party. She asks Drishti to help with an idea. Soon, Drishti takes advantage of the situation and asks Bulbul to praise Veer at the party and prepare an English speech. Bulbul mentions that she is not good with English. However, Drishti offers to help. She makes a bad speech by using wrong English words. Bulbul mesmerizes it and gives the speech at the party. Veer gets embarrassed and humiliated at party in front of the guest.

Starring Shagun Pandey as Veer Pratap Singh and Shruti Choudhary as Bulbul Rajawat, the show Mera Balam Thanedaar delves into the intricacies of a marriage founded on a hidden truth that threatens to unravel the core of their relationship.