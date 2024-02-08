Mera Balam Thanedaar spoiler: Devendra stops Geeta from revealing the truth to Bulbul about her age

Colors TV’s new show Mera Balam Thanedaar, produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. As seen so far, Bulbul wakes her up and discovers she has had her period, unaware of this, Vardhaan asks Bulbul to prepare for pooja. Bulbul avoids touching anything and tries to sneak out to call Geeta, but Vishesh pulls her back. Even Veer tries to hand her the flower thaal, but she drops it, and everyone questions her actions.

Veer informs Vardhaan that Vayu will drop Bulbul for her Pag-phera rasam because he has work, and Veer even calls Devendra to inform him that he will need Bulbul’s birth certificate to register their marriage. Devendra and Geeta intend to hide or destroy Bulbul’s fake certificate, and as they discuss this, Bulbul arrives and inquires as to what Devendra and Geeta intend to hide from her. Devendra manages to avoid the conversation, and Bulbul has an emotional meeting with Geeta.

In the coming episode, Bulbul and Geeta discuss Bulbul’s relationship with Veer and his family, and Geeta indirectly attempts to obtain information from Bulbul about their physical proximity before feeling relieved to learn that nothing has occurred. On the other hand, Veer is assisting Ambar with some housework when he discovers a photo album of Bulbul, which includes a photo in which Bulbul’s body structure and age do not correspond to the calendar year behind her in the photo. Devendra manages to handle the situation while lying about it, which Bulbul discovers and later confronts Geeta about. Geeta is about to tell Bulbul the truth about her age when Devendra appears and informs Bulbul that Divya is there to meet her.

Will Bulbul learn about her real age?

Starring Shagun Pandey as Veer Pratap Singh and Shruti Choudhary as Bulbul Rajawat, the show Mera Balam Thanedaar delves into the intricacies of a marriage founded on a hidden truth that threatens to unravel the core of their relationship.