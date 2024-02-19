Mera Balam Thanedaar spoiler: Sulakshana and Bulbul’s not-so-pleasant first encounter

Colors TV’s new show Mera Balam Thanedaar, produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. As seen so far, Bulbul goes to the police station with Divya and cleverly resolves a dispute between two people over the purchase of a well. Later that night, when Veer returns home and enters his room, he notices Bulbul, who is dancing to the “Munni badnaam huyi” song with an alcohol bottle acting drunk. However, Veer catches Bulbul’s fake act.

Sulakshana wakes from her coma and comes back to the house with Vishesh. She greets everyone and expresses how much she missed them. She informs Vardhaan that she wishes to see Veer in his police uniform, as she has not seen him since he became a cop. Vardhan calls Veer and asks him to come downstairs immediately but without Bulbul. Veer and Sulakshana have an emotional moment.

In the coming episode, Bulbul witnesses Vaani jumping off the window and goes to save her. While saving Vaani she accidently lands on the water pipes and they burst out. The water splashes everywhere in the house. Soon, the kids start playing. Bulbul also joins them and gets drenched. Soon, Sulakshana enters the house and gets shocked to see Bulbul also drenched playing with the kids.

Starring Shagun Pandey as Veer Pratap Singh and Shruti Choudhary as Bulbul Rajawat, the show Mera Balam Thanedaar delves into the intricacies of a marriage founded on a hidden truth that threatens to unravel the core of their relationship.