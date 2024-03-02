Mera Balam Thanedaar spoiler: Sulakshana gifts ancestral jewellery to Bulbul

Colors TV’s new show Mera Balam Thanedaar, produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. As seen so far, Drishti comes out near the lawn and finds out empty food boxes. She learns that Bulbul has ordered food. Soon, she exposes this secret in front of her mother. However, Sulakshana also comes to the lawn and learns about Bulbul’s secret. She gets angry and decides to punish Bulbul.

Sulakshana waits for the guests to leave and gets angry at Bulbul. She scolds her for ordering food from outside and also failing in her task. Sulakshana also talks about her upbringing. However, Veer comes to Bulbul’s rescue and reveals that it was him who had ordered the food as the food made by Bulbul was very bad in taste.

In the coming episode, Sulakshana punishes Bulbul and decides to train her well to become a good bahu. Later, Bulbul returns her home for pagphera rasam wherein her mother makes her understand to respect her marriage and asks her to not break it. Bulbul respects her mother’s decision and returns home with Veer. Sulakshana gets happy and gifts ancestral jewellery to Bulbul.

Starring Shagun Pandey as Veer Pratap Singh and Shruti Choudhary as Bulbul Rajawat, the show Mera Balam Thanedaar delves into the intricacies of a marriage founded on a hidden truth that threatens to unravel the core of their relationship.