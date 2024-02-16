Mera Balam Thanedaar spoiler: Veer’s emotional reunion with his mother Sulakshana

Colors TV’s new show Mera Balam Thanedaar, produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. As seen so far, Veer advises Bulbul that they should take 6 months to understand and develop their relationship. Bulbul is still concerned because she is unable to keep her secret, and later, after Bulbul falls asleep, Veer removes Drishti’s wallpaper and paints the wall.

The next morning, Bulbul notices that Drishti’s wallpaper has been removed, and while walking down the corridor, she meets Veer, who takes her to see his sister Vaani. Bulbul goes to the police station with Divya and cleverly resolves a dispute between two people over the purchase of a well. Later that night, when Veer returns home and enters his room, he notices Bulbul, who is dancing to the “Munni badnaam huyi” song with an alcohol bottle acting drunk. However, Veer catches Bulbul’s fake act.

In the coming episode, Sulakshana wakes from her coma and comes back to the house with Vishesh. She greets everyone and expresses how much she missed them. She informs Vardhaan that she wishes to see Veer in his police uniform, as she has not seen him since he became a cop. Vardhan calls Veer and asks him to come downstairs immediately but without Bulbul. Veer and Sulakshana have an emotional moment.

How will Sulakshana react after learning about Bulbul?

Starring Shagun Pandey as Veer Pratap Singh and Shruti Choudhary as Bulbul Rajawat, the show Mera Balam Thanedaar delves into the intricacies of a marriage founded on a hidden truth that threatens to unravel the core of their relationship.