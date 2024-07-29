Mishri Serial Upcoming Twist: Raghav meets Mishri; Mishri ends her relationship with Raghav

Mishri the Colors television show produced by Story Square Productions has seen engaging drama with Mishri (Shruti Bhist) living at Vaani’s (Megha Chakraborty) house. However, Raghav (Namish Taneja) is not aware of Mishri’s presence in Vaani’s house. We saw how Vaani got into a heated argument with Dadi over her appearance, job as well as her liking for western wear. Though Vaani was right in questioning whether a woman’s character was linked with what she wears and asking Dadi to grow with time, Vaani’s words appeared rude to one and all. Raghav too ended up questioning Dadi on Vaani’s job and appearance and stating that it was unjust to ask Vaani to leave her profession after marriage.

The upcoming drama will see Raghav being forced into more problems when he will send out his man to look for the missing Mishri. Finally, when Mishri will be found, Raghav will meet her at the marketplace and will ask her to come along with him. However, Mishri will question him about his responsibility towards her and will state that he is free of her responsibility. Saying this, she will end her relationship with Raghav and will tell him not to follow her and meet her.

What will happen next?

Living in Gangapur near Mathura, Mishri is considered a lucky charm, bringing fortune to every event she attends. However, her own life is fraught with challenges as she battles against her fate. Manipulated by her scheming aunt into an unwanted marriage with her middle-aged uncle, Mishri finds an unexpected savior in Raghav, who reluctantly steps in to marry her instead, though his heart belongs to Vaani. Bound by gratitude and a desire for a genuine family, Mishri keeps the secret of her marriage to Raghav, embracing Vaani not as a rival but as the sister she never had. The show has Shruti Bhist as Mishri, Namish Taneja as Raghav and Megha Chakraborty as Vaani.