Muskuraane Ki Vajah Tum Ho the Colors show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment is leaving no stone unturned to entertain the audience with interesting twists and turns. As seen so far, Maasa refuses to believe Katha and asks her to leave the house. However, Katha refuses to leave the house and mentions that she is Kabir’s wife and she won’t go anywhere. Meanwhile, an inspector comes home to arrest Yuvraj on Kabir’s complaint.

Later, Deepa requests Katha to withdraw the case which makes Katha emotional. On the other hand, Yuvraj gets bail and comes back home. Meanwhile, Katha shows everyone the footage of Yuvraj on the laptop as proof of his wrongdoings to her.

In the coming episode, Katha tries to show Kabir who is in a coma, the pictures of their wedding, but Kabir doesn’t respond. Later, Katha expresses her love to him and suddenly to her surprise, Kabir comes to his senses. Emotional Katha immediately hugs him and informs him that Yuvraj has been released on bail. Infuriated Kabir leaves the room in anger.

How will everyone react to this?

