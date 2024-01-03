Nath Krishna Aur Gauri Ki Kahani Episode 793 Spoiler: Krishna Doubts Jeet

In Dangal TV’s popular show Nath Krishna Aur Gauri Ki Kahani, you will see that Krishna follows Jeet’s car, and she witnesses Jeet taking a necklace set for his wife, which makes her happy, and she goes home. Later, Krishna waits for Jeet to come home and give her the surprise, but as Jeet arrives, he keeps his bag and goes to sleep directly. This makes Krishna curious, and he decides to ask Jeet about the surprise, but soon, darkness spreads everywhere.

Soon, Krishna decides to bring a candle. Taking advantage of Krishna’s absence, Jeet takes the necklace and goes to Gopala, but Krishna sees Jeet, starts following him, and soon catches him red-handed. But it turns out that Jeet gives this surprise to Grandmother for her birthday, which leaves Krishna guilty. Jeet expresses his feelings about Krishna’s doubting nature while Krishna begs pardon and cries.

Jeet’s truth is about to be disclosed, but Muluk warns them of Krishna’s arrival, which saves him. But Gopala becomes stubborn and asks for the same necklace. Then, the grandmother comes and gives the necklace and says they are not doing right with Krishna as she is so innocent. Later, Gopala expresses her feelings to Jeet while Jeet promises to give her a better gift, which Krishna overhears and questions Jeet. But Jeet leaves without answering, which leaves Krishna in doubt, and she decides to find out Jeet’s truth.

