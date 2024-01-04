Nath Krishna Aur Gauri Ki Kahani Episode 794 Spoiler: Krishna Finds Jeet And Gopala’s Truth

In Dangal TV’s popular show Nath Krishna Aur Gauri Ki Kahani, viewers are witnessing intense drama. Now, you will see that Krishna decorates the dining table, and then comes Gopala. Krishna shares that she believes Jeet and his love for her. Gopala says that with Jeet’s behavior, it doesn’t seem like that. While Krishna says even if Jeet wants to leave, he can’t do that. Then Gopala finds a decoration pamphlet on the table and wishes to have a birthday like that.

Gopala becomes stubborn and asks Jeet to celebrate her birthday with all the decorations and stuff. Then Jeet acts as decoration guy and calls Krishna, informing her that some people will come for decoration for Gopala’s birthday. Hearing Jeet’s voice, Krishna understands that this is Jeet, and she feels hurt. Soon, Krishna shares the birthday news with all the family members.

Later, Jeet reveals to Gopala that he didn’t get the strawberry cake she wanted. To this, Gopala becomes stubborn and asks him to tell Krishna to make a cake. Once again, Jeet calls Krishna a decoration guy and asks her to make a cake and also write I love you, my Gopala. This breaks Krishna’s heart, and he starts sobbing. Grandmother asks her the reason for crying, to which she reveals that she has a doubt about Jeet. Grandmother suggests she directly ask Jeet while Gopala becomes happy and tells Jeet to focus on her.

