Nath Krishna Aur Gauri Ki Kahani Episode 795 Spoiler: Gopala Challenges Krishna For Dance Battle

In Dangal TV’s popular show Nath Krishna Aur Gauri Ki Kahani, viewers are witnessing intense drama. Now you will see that Krishna starts preparing to make cake, while grandmother questions her why she is here and does not ask Jeet about the truth. Then Krishna says that the truth will come in front of everyone. Soon, Krishna finishes making the cake and then arrives. Jeet asks her to help, but Krishna denies it. Krishna writes Gopala’s name on the cake so that Jeet should say something, but he leaves from there.

Soon, Jeet orders another cake for Gopala. At the same time, Gopala comes as a princess at her birthday party and searches for Jeet. On the other hand, Krishna also looks for Jeet so that she can catch him red-handed. Then Jeet turns himself into a Punjabi boy and comes to the party. Krishna notices him but cannot ask him because of the crowd. However, Jeet very quickly changes the cake and leaves from there. At the same time, Krishna enters the kitchen and is shocked, witnessing the new cake.

Later, Krishna comes searching for Gopala while Gopala and Jeet enjoy a romantic time. Soon, Gopala comes in front of Krishna, and she says to cut the cake. While everyone wished Gopala, Jeet also said, ‘Happy Birthday Gopala,’ and Krishna noticed his voice and started searching for him. As soon as she finds him, Krishna goes to turn his back, but Gopala stops her and asks her to dance for her. But Krishna denies then Gopala challenges her for a dance battle.

How will Krishna find Jeet’s truth? Drop your views in the comments box below.