Nath Krishna Aur Gauri Ki Kahani Full Ep 760: Krishna Returns Home, Gopala Sobs

In Dangal TV‘s audience favorite show, Nath Krishna Aur Gauri Ki Kahani is witnessing amazing drama. And now, the viewers will see that Krishna returns home after fighting with many odds. She meets Jeet at the door, where Jeet and Gopala are about to enter the house. But after watching Krishna, Gopala steps back.

Later, Krishna puts garland on Jeet’s neck. At that moment, all the house members come in and get shocked seeing Krishna. On the other hand, Gopala stops everyone from revealing the truth, and then Krishna and Jeet enter the house with the ‘Gruhpravesh’ ceremony. After coming inside the home, housemates ask Krishna where she was all this time, to which she explains that after the incident, she was locked in a room, but somehow she managed to run away, and now she is here.

As Krishna begins to ask questions, housemates suggest that she should rest as she looks tired. So Krishna leaves to rest, but she also insists that Jeet should come with her. But Jeet is in a dilemma and wonders how to manage his relationship with Krishna and Gopala. But after the housemate’s suggestion, Jeet goes with Krishna while Gopala is still standing near the door for her ‘Gruhpravesh’ and keeps sobbing.

