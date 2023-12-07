Nath Krishna Aur Gauri Ki Kahani Full Ep 764: Jeet Gets Entangled Between Gopala And Krishna

In Dangal TV’s popular show Nath Krishna Aur Gauri Ki Kahani, viewers are witnessing intense drama. Now, the viewers will see that Krishna wins the ‘Agnipariksha,’ and Jeet puts sindoor in her head. While Durga takes Krishna to her room to apply ubtan on her burnt feet, she expresses that she feels Jeet has changed to this; Durga assures her that everything will be fine soon.

On the other hand, Gopala couldn’t stop crying and expresses that not only Krishna’s love is true, but her love is also true for Jeet. At the same time, Krishna plans a surprise for Jeet and starts decorating Jeet’s room like he did in his teenage days. In contrast, Gopala spreads kerosene around her and lights fire; witnessing this, Jeet comes and requests Krishna to come out. Krishna continues her decoration when Gauri comes and keeps Gopala and Jeet’s marriage photos in the bed so that Krishna will find the truth.

On the other hand, Gopala asks Jeet to choose between Krishna and Gopala, and Jeet chooses Gopala to save her. At the same time, Krishna notices the photographs in her room. What will happen next? Will Krishna find Jeet and Gopala’s truth?

