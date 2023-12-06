Nath Krishna Aur Gauri Ki Kahani Full Ep 764: Muluk Orders ‘Agnipariksha’ To Krishna

In Dangal TV‘s show, Nath Krishna Aur Gauri Ki Kahani, the audience are witnessing intense drama. In the last episode, the audience sees that Jeet is lost in deep thoughts, and now you will see that Krishna comes to Jeet and hugs him. Later, Krishna and Gopala begin the ‘Tulsi’ Puja, where Krishna performs ‘Parikrama’ with Jeet. On the other hand, Gopala stands alone and can’t hold in for more, leaves the place and cries in one corner.

In contrast, after the Puja, Jeet sits with Krishna to feed her and break the fast, but Muluk interrupts them, saying that Krishna is not capable of Jeet. And if she wants to be Jeet’s wife, she must prove her purity by passing Agnipariksha’. However, Jeet and Durga show their trust in Krishna; to live with Jeet, Krishna accepts the challenge. Krishna leaves for her room, and then Jeet explains to Krishna that she doesn’t have to do anything like this. But Krishna says she believes in the power of her love so that she will give ‘Agnipariksha.’

Later, Jeet’s father brings food for Krishna so she can break her fast. Jeet feeds Krishna and breaks her fast. In contrast, Gopala feels hurt, cries unstoppably, and decides to eat food by herself. Then enters Jeet. It will be interesting to see if Jeet will be able to feed Gopala or not. Share your thoughts in the comments box.