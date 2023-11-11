Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan: Abeer to get attacked

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions has seen engaging drama with Neerja (Aastha Sharma) doing all that it can to postpone the signing of Abeer’s (Rajveer Singh) deal with Sheikh. She very well knows that Sheikh is going to put Abeer’s business in trouble. She knows that Sheikh is not a straightforward man like Abeer. Hence she wants to protect Abeer.

We saw Neerja cut her hand deliberately so that the signing of the deal gets postponed. We also wrote about Neerja consuming seafood that will make her ill in health. Sheikh would have organized his honeymoon with Neerja, and to avert this, she would have eaten seafood after which she would faint.

The coming episode will deal with Abeer rushing an unconscious Neerja to the hospital in an ambulance. However, Didun will get to know of this, and will get the ambulance stopped. Abeer will be attacked by Didun’s men who will want to take Neerja away. Abeer will fight with the goons and will want to take Neerja quickly to the hospital.

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Ep 123 10th November Written Episode Update

Neerja deliberately cut her palm when Abeer was to sign the business deal with Sheikh. The deal papers were soaked in Neerja’s blood. Abeer was worried and dressed Neerja’s wound.

Will Abeer be able to save Neerja’s life?

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions is the tale of a girl baby born in the lane of Sonagachi and the mother’s struggle to keep her daughter Neerja away from the ambience of the place where ladies earn as prostitutes. The show has Kamya Punjabi and Sneha Wagh playing main roles. The show has now taken the leap which has Rajveer Singh and Aastha Sharma playing the lead roles.