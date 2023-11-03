Television | Spoilers

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan: Neerja and Trisha dance on Dola Re during Dashami Puja

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sunshine Productions will see the two ladies, Neerja and Trisha dancing gracefully at the Dashami Puja. Read this here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
03 Nov,2023 10:30:21
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions has seen engaging drama with the entry of Trisha (Alma Hussein) into the life of Abeer (Rajveer Singh). Abeer was pleasantly shocked to see Trisha being alive. The entire Bagchi family got very happy on seeing Trisha getting back. Maushumi and Bijoy soon thought about getting Abeer and Trisha married. Trisha has told Abeer that she has missed him for the last two years and wants his love and attention now. However, though Abeer is happy with Trisha’s return, he is not overwhelmed and his mind goes back to thinking about Neerja (Aastha Sharma).

On the other hand, we have seen Neerja attempting to save the little girls who are going to be sold by Didun as part of a big deal.

We wrote about the Dashami Puja of Maa Durga bringing together the Bagchi family and Neerja. Trisha and Neerja who already know each other, will meet and greet. Trisha will introduce Neerja to her lover, Abeer. This will shock Neerja.

Now the coming episode will also see the two ladies enchant the audiences with their dance prowess. Trisha and Neerja will be seen dancing gracefully to Dola Re Dola. Abeer and others in the Bagchi family will be puzzled to see Neerja making a return to Abeer’s life.

Neerja found out the place where Didun had kept the girls hidden. As we know, Didun planned to sell the girls as part of a deal. Neerja talked to the girls and promised to save them.

What will happen now?

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions is the tale of a girl baby born in the lane of Sonagachi and the mother’s struggle to keep her daughter Neerja away from the ambience of the place where ladies earn as prostitutes. The show has Kamya Punjabi and Sneha Wagh playing main roles. The show has now taken the leap which has Rajveer Singh and Aastha Sharma playing the lead roles.

