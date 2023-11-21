Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Abeer exposes Didun

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions has seen engaging drama with Neerja (Aastha Sharma) confessing her feelings of love to Abeer (Rajveer Singh). Abeer has also put his foot down at home and has told them that he will not take it easy till the tile Neerja is not out of jail. This has enraged Trisha (Alma Hussein) who tried to claim attention by burning the room.

We saw how Abeer went and threatened Didun (Kamya Punjabi) to bring her life down by exposing her. The coming episode will see Abeer disguising himself as a driver and driving Didun’s car. Didun in the meantime, will be taking young girls for a new deal when Abeer will be driving the car. Didun will also express her wish to go and witness Neerja’s case hearing. Didun will go to the court where Abeer will also follow.

In the court, Abeer will expose Didun’s acts by bringing the girls too there. We had earlier written about Abeer getting Didun arrested. This way, Didun will get arrested. This will also mean that Neerja and Protima will be released from jail.

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Ep 133 20th November Written Episode Update

Abeer and Neerja were shocked when the police told them that Neerja could be put behind bars for eight years. Abeer decided to expose Didun.

Will Abeer confess his feelings before Neerja?

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions is the tale of a girl baby born in the lane of Sonagachi and the mother’s struggle to keep her daughter Neerja away from the ambience of the place where ladies earn as prostitutes. The show has Kamya Punjabi and Sneha Wagh playing main roles. The show has now taken the leap which has Rajveer Singh and Aastha Sharma playing the lead roles.