Television | Spoilers

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Abeer goes missing

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sunshine Productions will see Abeer getting angry with Neerja and going away from her sight. Neerja will be worried with Abeer not being found anywhere.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
08 Aug,2023 16:02:41
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Abeer goes missing 841366

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions has seen Abeer (Rajveer Singh) nursing Neerja (Aastha Sharma) when she injured her hand. As we know, Neerja was asked by Abeer to feed Pishima. In order to stop this from happening, we saw Neerja deliberately breaking a glass from her hand, and getting injured.

We also saw Abeer taking Neerja out of the house in the early hours of the morning so that they can together see Sunrise at the Durga Ghat. We saw how Abeer wanted Neerja to sing the song that they usually sing together. However, Neerja will remain silent and this will anger Abeer.

The coming episode will see Abeer going from Neerja’s sight. Neerja will look for Abeer all around the Durga Ghat but will not find him. Neerja will be worried for Abeer’s wellbeing and will run round looking for him.

Later, when Pishima and family will get to know about Abeer going missing, they will also worry. Pishima will be seen telling the family that getting Abeer married to Neerja and trusting the girl was her biggest mistake.

Will Neerja be able to find Abeer?

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions is the tale of a girl baby born in the lane of Sonagachi and the mother’s struggle to keep her daughter Neerja away from the ambience of the place where ladies earn as prostitutes. The show has Kamya Punjabi and Sneha Wagh playing main roles. The show has now taken the leap, with Rajveer Singh and Aastha Sharma playing the lead roles.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

