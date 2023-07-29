Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Abeer to get afraid of fire during his wedding with Neerja

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions has seen Abeer (Rajveer Singh) showering all his love on Neerja (Aastha Sharma). He came all the way to Sonagachi to check with Neerja on the Sherwani that he needs to wear. Now, with the wedding to happen very soon, Protima (Sneha Wagh) has got emotional. However, Neerja got confused about life taking her to another tangent while she wanted to study and be independent.

We wrote about Didun (Kamya Punjabi) organizing the Haldi function of Neerja. Protima will be seen dancing at the Haldi.

The track ahead will move to the wedding wherein Abeer and Neerja will be having a Bengali tradition-filled wedding. However, when Abeer will notice fire lit up in the hawan kund, he will get wild and scared. He will not only get up screaming about fire, but will also lift Neerja in his hand and take her to a place of safety. All in the Bagchi house will try to calm him down, but Abeer will be terrified.

Will Neerja and the family calm him down before the wedding?

