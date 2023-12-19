Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Didun and Trisha do the unexpected

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions has seen engaging drama with Abeer (Rajveer Singh) and Neerja (Aastha Sharma) fighting against all odds to prove their innocence after what happened with the media. Neerja found out that there was something fishy and went to meet the reporter. Abeer too got the man home, but Kaushik and the family members further insulted Neerja.

The coming episode will see Abeer encouraging Neerja to study further. As we know, Neerja wants to build an image for herself that will break the shackles of her Sonagachi identity. Abeer and Neerja will realize that only further studies can give Neerja the solid backing of a good future and identity.

Hence Abeer will urge Neerja to get her marks sheet from Sonagachi so that she can study law. However, the coming episode will see Trisha reaching Sonagachi before Abeer and Neerja. She will give money to Didun and together, they will decide to burn all of Neerja’s academic certificates and possessions.

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Ep 161 18th December Written Episode Update

What will Neerja do now?

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions is the tale of a girl baby born in the lane of Sonagachi and the mother’s struggle to keep her daughter Neerja away from the ambience of the place where ladies earn as prostitutes. The show has Kamya Punjabi and Sneha Wagh playing main roles. The show has now taken the leap which has Rajveer Singh and Aastha Sharma playing the lead roles.