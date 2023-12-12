Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Neerja and Abeer’s romantic date

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions has seen engaging drama with Abeer (Rajveer Singh) shielding Neerja (Aastha Sharma) at every given opportunity. As we know, there is a big opposition at the Bagchi house for Neerja. Maushumi does not leave any stone unturned in humiliating Neerja. As we know, Trisha adds water to the fire by brainwashing Maushumi more.

We saw how Trisha got herself introduced as Abeer’s wife before Maushumi’s friends. Abeer took objection to this and got angry. But Neerja stopped Abeer from fighting with his mother.

The coming episode will see a romantic moment between Abeer and Neerja. Bappa with the help of Sarthak will plan a romantic date for Abeer and Neerja. They will be brought to the place where Sarthak will ask Abeer to play a tune for Neerja. Abeer will happily play his mouth organ while dancing with Neerja.

Neerja and Abeer will cut the cake and will spend a romantic moment.

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Ep 154 11th December Written Episode Update

Maushumi’s friends came to the house and mistook Trisha to be their daughter-in-law. Later, Maushumi questioned Neerja on her lineage and identity.

What will Trisha do now?

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions is the tale of a girl baby born in the lane of Sonagachi and the mother’s struggle to keep her daughter Neerja away from the ambience of the place where ladies earn as prostitutes. The show has Kamya Punjabi and Sneha Wagh playing main roles. The show has now taken the leap which has Rajveer Singh and Aastha Sharma playing the lead roles.