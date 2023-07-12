ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Protima gets shocked on seeing Neerja on the road

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sunshine Productions will see Protima getting shocked on seeing Neerja on the road at the wee hours of the night.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
12 Jul,2023 16:01:11
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Protima gets shocked on seeing Neerja on the road 833054

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions has seen a good start, with Protima (Senha Wagh) giving birth to a cute daughter. However, she tried to hide the gender from Didun (Kamya Punjabi) and told her that she gave birth to a boy. However, soon, Protima’s lie got exposed when she tried to send away the kid from Sonagachi.

Didun and Protima entered into a pact wherein Didun agreed that Protima can do whatever she wants to give a different lifestyle to Neerja till she turns 21. However, from the moment Neerja will turn 21, she will be controlled by Didun. We saw how Protima has created a different world before Neerja and Neerja believes that Protima goes to work in the evenings.

The coming episode will see Neerja wanting to explore her place in the night as she is always kept indoors at that time. Neerja will be surprised to see her lane bearing a different look at night. Protima who will be decked up will spot Neerja on the road and will be shocked. She will try to hide herself from getting seen by Neerja. Protima will be worried that her truth might come out before Neerja.

What will happen next?

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions is the tale of a girl baby born in the lane of Sonagachi and the mother’s struggle to keep her daughter Neerja away from the ambience of the place where ladies earn as prostitutes. The show has Kamya Punjabi and Sneha Wagh playing main roles.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Latest Stories
Exclusive: Vedika Bhandari to feature in Director Akhil Abrol's upcoming OTT film 833104
Exclusive: Vedika Bhandari to feature in Director Akhil Abrol’s upcoming OTT film
Exclusive: Sayantani Ghosh approached for Swastik Productions' love tale for Colors, Chand Jalne Laga 833076
Exclusive: Sayantani Ghosh approached for Swastik Productions’ love tale for Colors, Chand Jalne Laga
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Kavya misses mother Preeta on her roka 833098
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Kavya misses mother Preeta on her roka
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Prachi claims to be the perfect partner for Ranbir 833074
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Prachi claims to be the perfect partner for Ranbir
Bigg Boss OTT 2 spoiler: Jad and Jiya's playful tease angers Avinash and Falaq 833061
Bigg Boss OTT 2 spoiler: Jad and Jiya’s playful tease angers Avinash and Falaq
Exclusive: Hardik Thakkar bags web series produced by Versatile Motion Pictures 833059
Exclusive: Hardik Thakkar bags web series produced by Versatile Motion Pictures
Read Latest News