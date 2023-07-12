Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Protima gets shocked on seeing Neerja on the road

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions has seen a good start, with Protima (Senha Wagh) giving birth to a cute daughter. However, she tried to hide the gender from Didun (Kamya Punjabi) and told her that she gave birth to a boy. However, soon, Protima’s lie got exposed when she tried to send away the kid from Sonagachi.

Didun and Protima entered into a pact wherein Didun agreed that Protima can do whatever she wants to give a different lifestyle to Neerja till she turns 21. However, from the moment Neerja will turn 21, she will be controlled by Didun. We saw how Protima has created a different world before Neerja and Neerja believes that Protima goes to work in the evenings.

The coming episode will see Neerja wanting to explore her place in the night as she is always kept indoors at that time. Neerja will be surprised to see her lane bearing a different look at night. Protima who will be decked up will spot Neerja on the road and will be shocked. She will try to hide herself from getting seen by Neerja. Protima will be worried that her truth might come out before Neerja.

What will happen next?

