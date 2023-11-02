Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan: Trisha introduces Neerja to her lover Abeer Bagchi

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions has seen engaging drama with the entry of Trisha (Alma Hussein) who loves Abeer (Rajveer Singh) a lot. We saw how Trisha wanted to get married to Abeer. Maushumi has asked Abeer to relocate Trisha from the hotel to their house. Trisha has missed Abeer a lot for two years and wants to be close to Abeer. However, Abeer has this awkwardness when Trisha gets closer to him.

The coming episode will see Abeer and Trisha meeting Neerja (Aastha Sharma). As we know, Neerja and Trisha have met earlier too, and Neerja had given her shawl to Trisha. Abeer and Neerja will meet now at a function where Neerja will question why he is in her life again. Abeer and Neerja will have a confrontation when Trisha will come there and will tell Neerja a fact.

Trisha will introduce Abeer as her lover and will tell Neerja that she is Abeer’s only love. Neerja will be shocked to see Abeer with Trisha.

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Ep 114 1st November Written Episode Update

Neerja got a sniff that Didun was ready to sell off the young girls for money and make a big deal and get money. She looked around for the girls and found them being locked in a room.

Will Abeer talk to Neerja about Trisha? What will happen next?

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions is the tale of a girl baby born in the lane of Sonagachi and the mother’s struggle to keep her daughter Neerja away from the ambience of the place where ladies earn as prostitutes. The show has Kamya Punjabi and Sneha Wagh playing main roles. The show has now taken the leap which has Rajveer Singh and Aastha Sharma playing the lead roles.