Television | Spoilers

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan: Trisha introduces Neerja to her lover Abeer Bagchi

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma's Sunshine Productions will see Trisha and Neerja coming face to face again. Trisha will introduce Neerja to the love of her life, Abeer.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
02 Nov,2023 11:26:51
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan: Trisha introduces Neerja to her lover Abeer Bagchi 866257

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions has seen engaging drama with the entry of Trisha (Alma Hussein) who loves Abeer (Rajveer Singh) a lot. We saw how Trisha wanted to get married to Abeer. Maushumi has asked Abeer to relocate Trisha from the hotel to their house. Trisha has missed Abeer a lot for two years and wants to be close to Abeer. However, Abeer has this awkwardness when Trisha gets closer to him.

The coming episode will see Abeer and Trisha meeting Neerja (Aastha Sharma). As we know, Neerja and Trisha have met earlier too, and Neerja had given her shawl to Trisha. Abeer and Neerja will meet now at a function where Neerja will question why he is in her life again. Abeer and Neerja will have a confrontation when Trisha will come there and will tell Neerja a fact.

Trisha will introduce Abeer as her lover and will tell Neerja that she is Abeer’s only love. Neerja will be shocked to see Abeer with Trisha.

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Ep 114 1st November Written Episode Update

Neerja got a sniff that Didun was ready to sell off the young girls for money and make a big deal and get money. She looked around for the girls and found them being locked in a room.

Will Abeer talk to Neerja about Trisha? What will happen next?

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions is the tale of a girl baby born in the lane of Sonagachi and the mother’s struggle to keep her daughter Neerja away from the ambience of the place where ladies earn as prostitutes. The show has Kamya Punjabi and Sneha Wagh playing main roles. The show has now taken the leap which has Rajveer Singh and Aastha Sharma playing the lead roles.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

Comment Box

Related Post

Junooniyatt: Jordan brings trouble to Elahi and Jahaan’s marriage 866281
Junooniyatt: Jordan brings trouble to Elahi and Jahaan’s marriage
Chand Jalne Laga: Tara in a dilemma after becoming homeless 866252
Chand Jalne Laga: Tara in a dilemma after becoming homeless
Junooniyatt: Elahi learns about Jordan’s evil moves against Jahaan 866105
Junooniyatt: Elahi learns about Jordan’s evil moves against Jahaan
Junooniyatt: Elahi saves Jahaan’s life during Karwa Chauth 865832
Junooniyatt: Elahi saves Jahaan’s life during Karwa Chauth
I would like to dress up as the blood-curdling entity from The Exorcist for Halloween: Gurpreet Bedi 865712
I would like to dress up as the blood-curdling entity from The Exorcist for Halloween: Gurpreet Bedi
Review of Colors' Chand Jalne Laga: An intense love story with great potential 865670
Review of Colors’ Chand Jalne Laga: An intense love story with great potential

Latest Stories

I have taken a lot of inspiration from life to play Kabeer in Kyunki Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai: Himanshu Soni 866386
I have taken a lot of inspiration from life to play Kabeer in Kyunki Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai: Himanshu Soni
Father-daughter Duo Suniel Shetty And Athiya Shetty Look Voguish In Pantsuits 866327
Father-daughter Duo Suniel Shetty And Athiya Shetty Look Voguish In Pantsuits
Inside Anupama Parameswaran's Chilling Adventure Trip 866318
Inside Anupama Parameswaran’s Chilling Adventure Trip
Vidhu Vinod Chopra's '12th Fail' All Set To Release In Tamil and Telugu Tomorrow 866343
Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s ’12th Fail’ All Set To Release In Tamil and Telugu Tomorrow
Bigg Boss 17: Isha threatens to break up with Samarth 866331
Bigg Boss 17: Isha threatens to break up with Samarth
Rabb Se Hai Dua: Haider seeks 'Talaaq' from Gazal 866330
Rabb Se Hai Dua: Haider seeks ‘Talaaq’ from Gazal
Read Latest News