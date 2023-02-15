Pandya Store the Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origin has seen the shocking twists in the plot. As we know, Rishita (Simran Budharup) is going hysterical as she is desperate to get to know about Chutki from Shweta. Shweta on the other hand, demands a sum of Rs 50 lakh to return Chutki. However, the twist in the tale is that Chutki is presently in the Pandya house, as the kids had brought Natasha home from the temple.

Shweta is well aware of this fact, and she wants to take out Natasha from the house without the family’s knowledge. The coming episode will see Shweta getting into the Pandya house in the wee hours of the night, and trying to escape after taking Chutki.

However, big drama will happen when the kids will see Shweta sneaking into the house. When she will introduce herself as Natasha’s mother, the kids will ask her to take her away and leave. However, the family will hear some noise and get out of their rooms.

What will happen now? Will the family see Shweta and Natasha together?

