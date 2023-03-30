Pandya Store the Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origin has seen exciting drama with the Pandya family finally being relieved and excited after getting to know that Dhara’s (Shiny Doshi) kidney will match with Natasha’s. Dhara is yet again ready to sacrifice for her family. Gautam who was leading an alcoholic life, promises Dhara that he will never touch alcohol.

We have also seen Shivank (Arjun Singh Shekhawat) being the new problem creator along with Shweta (Ankita Bahuguna). Shivank owes big to Shweta, and is helping her even when she is in the jail.

The coming episode will see Shivank bumping into Krish with a plan of action. He will pass on Shweta’s letter to Krish in which Shweta would have threatened Krish.

She would have written that she now needs help from Krish. She will order Krish to get her out of jail, failing which she will create problems for him as she continues to be his legal wife.

Krish will be stuck in a dilemma as his girlfriend Prerna will also get to know about it.

What are Shivank and Shweta up to now?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.