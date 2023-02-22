Pandya Store the Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origin has seen exciting drama wherein finally Chutki has entered the Pandya house. The Pandya family is surprised to know that Natasha is their Chutki. However, Chutki does not like Rishita and others in the family. Rishita has an emotional breakdown when Chutki calls her to be a bad lady.

The coming episode will see Shweta (Ankita Bahuguna) playing a bigger game. She has gotten to know that her divorce with Krish has not been lodged and filed. She will now stake her claim in the Pandya family and will also refuse to take the money given to her.

She will say that she will stay in the house, along with her daughter Natasha. All will be worried as Krish who is not in the house, is unaware of this big development.

Will the Pandya bahus team up to send Shweta out of the house?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.