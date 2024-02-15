Pandya Store Spoiler: Amresh gets saved

Pandya Store the Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origins has seen big drama with Amresh (Ankur Nayyar) trying to patch up with Dhawal (Rohit Chandel) and bring him home. For this, he has joined hands with Natasha (Priyanshi Yadav) and is following her plans. Natasha had advised the inauguration of Pranali’s clinic where Amresh opposed the decision, but eventually agreed to it in the presence of Dhawal. Natasha hoped that Dhawal could see the change in Amresh and accept him again.

However, things went wrong when Amba and Bhaven planned to bring fake medicines inside the clinic. The coming episode will see Dhawal noticing the fake medicines in one box. He will tell Natasha about it, but she will refuse to believe it.

Later, media will assemble at the place and will question Amresh’s intention behind placing fake medicines. They will ridicule him, and will tell that he can go to any extent to put down the women in his own family. Dhawal will get angry at Amresh and will yell at him, saying he can never change his mentality.

Amba will be tense as she does not want Amresh to suffer the consequences of planting the fake medicines. However, the ladies of the Makwana house would transport the fake medicines outside the clinic by the time the search party would come to check.

Pandya Store Ep 1035 14th February Written Episode Update

Dhawal was happy to see Amresh allowing the inauguration of Pranali’s clinic. Things appeared to fall in place finally for the Makwana family.

What will happen next?

As we know, Pandya Store has gone through a generation leap. With the audience bidding adieu to its earlier cast, that included Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Akshay Kharodia, Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, Simran Budharup, Mohit Parmar, Maira Dharti Sharma, the new cast has entered. Priyanshi Yadav and Rohit Chandel play the leads.