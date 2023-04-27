Pandya Store Spoiler: Dhara busts 'bomb' plan

Pandya Store the Star Plus show will see Dhara busting the big plan of bombs being placed at the wedding venue.

Pandya Store the Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origin has seen engaging drama and is gearing up for the big fat drama during the wedding of Krish (Mohit Parmar) and Prerna (Maira Dharti Sharma). However, Shweta (Ankita Bahuguna) is playing spoilsport with her plans. She has placed a bag full of fake notes at the wedding venue and has even informed the police that the Canada party is behind this act.

There is also drama related to bombs being placed in the venue at different places. As we know, Dhara (Shiny Doshi) who has taken the disguise of an old woman, in order to find out what Shweta is up to, finds out about the bomb and also about the notes.

The coming drama will see Dhara putting in her best to save the image of her family. She will not only inform the police about the bombs placed at the wedding venue, but will also try to get a hold of the bag containing fake notes so that none in the Pandya family get framed for it.

What will happen next?

Pandya Store as we know, is the Hindi adaptation of the popular South project (Tamil) with the same name. The show on Star Plus is produced by Sphere Origin and has Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Kanwar Dhillon, Akshay Kharodia, Mohit Parmar, Alice Kaushik, Simran Bhudharup and Maira Dharti Sharma playing leads.

