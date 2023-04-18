Pandya Store, the Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origin, has received tremendous response and kept its viewers hooked to television with its stellar cast and engaging storyline. As seen so far, the Pandyas feel elated as they learn about Dhara’s recovery. But their happiness is short-lived as Gautam meets with a deadly accident. Meanwhile, a disappointed Dhara returns home and questions the family about their behaviour.

The Pandyas arrange a surprise party for Dhara and start preparing for the same. However, a heartbroken Dhara remembers how she was always blamed for everything wrong with the family. Hence, she decides to break all ties with the Pandyas. To make Dhara feel special, the Pandyas host a party and express their gratitude.

In the coming episode, Prerna searches for Krish, but Shweta takes him to a hotel room to carry out her evil plan. Later, Shweta and Krish get into an intense argument. Shweta meets Dhara and mentions that she won’t leave Pandya’s house. However, Dhara challenges her and informs her that she will get Krish married to Prerna.

Will Dhara win the challenge?

