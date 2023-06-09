Pandya Store Spoiler: Dhara comes up with a great plan to unite Shiva and Raavi

Pandya Store the Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origin has seen dramatic twists with Shiva (Kanwar Dhillon) being hellbent on marrying Arushi (Heena Parmar). However, Raavi (Alice Kaushik) has been adamant and has been trying hard to get Shiva’s memory back. She had also tried to kidnap Shiva so that his memory gets back.

All of the confusion has resulted in Shiva wanting to marry Arushi desperately. He was seen threatening Dhara (Shiny Doshi) that if she did not agree to the marriage, he would kill himself. Dhara in the spur of the moment, promised that she will get Shiva married to Arushi.

Now, Raavi is angry at Dhara for making such a promise. When the entire family will in the coming episode, attack Dhara owing to her promise, Dhara will reveal to them her big plan.

She will talk about a Samoohik Vivaah in which she will plan to get Raavi and Shiva married. In addition to them, Dhara will plan the marriage of Prerna and Krish and also Rishita and Dev. While Rishita will be happy about her second wedding with Dev, Raavi and Krish will be scared of Dhara’s plan.

OMG!!

Are the three Pandya brothers going to get married at the same time?

Pandya Store, as we know, is the Hindi adaptation of the popular South project (Tamil) with the same name. The show on Star Plus is produced by Sphere Origin and has Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Kanwar Dhillon, Akshay Kharodia, Mohit Parmar, Alice Kaushik, Simran Budharup and Maira Dharti Sharma playing leads.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for interesting updates.