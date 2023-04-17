Pandya Store the Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origin has seen shocking twists in the form of Dhara (Shiny Doshi) refraining from getting attached more to her family. She now believes that she needs to move away from them and cuts off all ties. This has brought about a huge change in the plot. The ever-loving and caring Dhara is now seen showing a cold shoulder towards her family.

At this juncture, we saw how Chikoo overheard one such conversation between Shweta and Prerna and understood that Shweta is his real mother. Chikoo is shattered and starts to hate Dhara.

Chikoo’s hatred towards Dhara acts as the last nail in the coffin. The coming episode will see Chikoo declaring that he hates Dhara. This will be enough for Dhara to understand that her family has ended all equations for her. She will openly tell them that she hates all. She will tell Chikoo not to consider her as his mother. She will tell Gautam that she hates him too.

Dhara will have an emotional outburst and will vent her feelings before her family. She will declare that she is no more a member of their family.

How will the Pandyas look at this decision of Dhara?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.