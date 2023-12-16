Pandya Store Spoiler: Dhawal and Natasha battle the stress of divorce

Pandya Store the Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origins has seen separation striking hard into the minds of Dhawal (Rohit Chandel) and Natasha (Priyanshi Yadav). As we know, Amba and Suman were at loggerheads and wanted to get a suitable alliance for their kids post their divorce. We also saw Amresh being desperate to get the divorce proceedings on track fast and get Dhawal and Natasha divorced soon so that Dhawal does not get back to his wife.

The coming episode will see Dhawal and Natasha getting to the court premises for their first hearing for the divorce. Dhawal and Natasha will fight their emotions and will hallucinate being with each other. Their happy moment in their dreams will soon turn into sorrow as they will face the judge to fight their divorce case. However, in front of the judge, they will start fighting. The judge will tell them that it will be a quick process for them to be granted divorce as they have not yet consummated their relationship.

Amba and Suman were determined to get their children Dhawal and Natasha married again. They vowed to find good partners for them.

What will happen next?

As we know, Pandya Store has gone through a generation leap. With the audience bidding adieu to its earlier cast, that included Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Akshay Kharodia, Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, Simran Budharup, Mohit Parmar, Maira Dharti Sharma, the new cast has entered. Priyanshi Yadav and Rohit Chandel play the leads.