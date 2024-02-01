Pandya Store Spoiler: Dhawal and Natasha join hands for a mission

Pandya Store the Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origins has seen engaging drama with Dhawal (Rohit Chandel) assuming that Natasha (Priyanshi Yadav) has returned in his life. However, Dhawal is not aware of the deal that has been worked out between Amresh and Natasha. Amidst all this, we saw the entry of Shashank (Suraj Kakkar), who has been brought in by Amresh, into Natasha’s life. He is a Civil Engineer who has been groomed and taken care of by Amresh. Now, Amresh wants his dakshina in the form of this boy taking Natasha away from Dhawal’s life.

Amresh has pushed Shashank to come in as Natasha’s suitor.

The coming drama, however, will see Dhawal and Natasha deal with a different problem. As we know, Pranali saved lives during the fire accident and showed her accomplishments as a doctor. However, Natasha gets to understand that the Makwanas have not permitted Pranali to practice.

Natasha and Dhawal will join hands towards this cause and will wonder what they can do to create a situation where Pranali starts working as a doctor.

Pandya Store Ep 1019 31st January Written Episode Update

Suman got to know that Chiku had married Isha only to trouble the Makwanas. She reprimanded him.

What will happen next?

As we know, Pandya Store has gone through a generation leap. With the audience bidding adieu to its earlier cast, that included Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Akshay Kharodia, Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, Simran Budharup, Mohit Parmar, Maira Dharti Sharma, the new cast has entered. Priyanshi Yadav and Rohit Chandel play the leads.