Pandya Store Spoiler: Dhawal apologizes to Natasha

Pandya Store the Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origin has recently completed 1000 episodes. The show is doing well, providing the audience with twists galore. The present focus was on the wedding of Dhawal (Rohit Chandel) and Suhani which has been messed up owing to Natasha (Priyanshi Yadav) trying to stop the wedding. We saw how the daughters-in-law of the Makwana household kidnapped Suhani. However, Natasha was spiked by Sandip and taken to a near-compromising position before she regained her composure, hit him and sent him off. However, Dhawal and Amresh saw Natasha in this compromising situation and were ashamed of Natasha. We saw how Natasha fainted and the truth about her closeness with Sandip was revealed. Dhawal accused Natasha and this saw a turnaround with Natasha slapping Dhawal.

The coming episode will see Natasha spotting Sandip and beating him black and blue. Dhawal and others will get to know that Natasha was drugged. Chiku and Dhawal will beat Sandip. Dhawal will feel very bad for questioning Natasha’s integrity. He will weep and scream and will feel bad for telling all that he told Natasha. He will later profusely apologize to Natasha. But Natasha will shun him away.

Pandya Store Ep 1004 19th January Written Episode Update

Natasha slapped Dhawal when he accused her of being over-friendly with a dirty person like Sandip.

Is this the end of Dhawal and Natasha’s love story?

As we know, Pandya Store has gone through a generation leap. With the audience bidding adieu to its earlier cast, that included Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Akshay Kharodia, Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, Simran Budharup, Mohit Parmar, Maira Dharti Sharma, the new cast has entered. Priyanshi Yadav and Rohit Chandel play the leads.