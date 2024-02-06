Pandya Store Spoiler: Dhawal cuts ties with his brother Amresh

Pandya Store the Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origins has seen engaging drama with Dhawal (Rohit Chandel) getting to know the shocking reality of his brother Amresh (Ankur Nayyar) having played games to separate him and Natasha (Priyanshi Yadav). He also got to know that Amresh had planted Shashank in Natasha’s life for a reason. He did not want Dhawal and Natasha to get together again. However, Dhawal was not aware that Amresh had got a turnaround where he realized that Dhawal could not live without Natasha and had stopped every wrong move of his.

We saw Dhawal planning to expose Amresh at the resort where they had gone for vacation. However, big drama happened with the ladies of the Makwana house being in trouble.

Post that, Dhawal will confront Amresh in front of his family and will make him remember the past where he was the godfather for all in the family.

The coming episode will see Dhawal revealing to one and all about all that Amresh had planned, both in the past and in the present, against Dhawal and Natasha. Dhawal will call his brother selfish and manipulative. Amresh will tell him to give him some time to tell his side of the story. However, Dhawal will push his brother aside and will cut all ties with him. He will refuse to be a puppet anymore in the hands of Amresh.

Pandya Store Ep 1026 5th February Written Episode Update

The Makwana wives got into trouble when they landed up accidentally in the bar side of the resort. They were manhandled by men who were drunk.

What will happen next?

As we know, Pandya Store has gone through a generation leap. With the audience bidding adieu to its earlier cast, that included Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Akshay Kharodia, Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, Simran Budharup, Mohit Parmar, Maira Dharti Sharma, the new cast has entered. Priyanshi Yadav and Rohit Chandel play the leads.