Pandya Store Spoiler: Dhawal reminds Amresh of his romantic past

Pandya Store the Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origin has seen engaging drama with the Makwanas getting shelter in Dhawal’s (Rohit Chandel) small house. Amresh (Ankur Nayyar) holds the responsibility of taking care of his family and nurturing the family business from scratch again. He has a tough task up his sleeve as his image has been tarnished in the industry. We saw how Bhaven, in his weak moment, tried to commit suicide by drinking a bottle of soap water. Amresh apologized to him and told him that as his brother, he always had a right to scold him.

The coming episode will see Amresh having sleepless nights over how he will go ahead with his work. Dhawal will want to cheer his brothers and bring a smile to their faces. He will bring out an old box which has a few hidden memories of one of the brothers. He will be seen opening the box and showing it to his brothers, questioning them about who this romantic person is. The box will contain memories of Amresh’s first love. As we know, his girlfriend was Shalini Dave who is now his biggest enemy. Amresh had a romantic past with Shalini, which for some reason did not materialize. Shalini holds a grudge against Amresh for cheating her.

Amresh will be shocked to see a faded rose, his muffler, a set of love letters and many more memories of Shalini in the box. Dhawal will ask Amresh whether he was so romantic to start with. This will, however, hurt Amresh more.

Pandya Store Ep 1063 13th March Written Episode Update

What will happen next?

As we know, Pandya Store has gone through a generation leap. With the audience bidding adieu to its earlier cast, that included Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Akshay Kharodia, Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, Simran Budharup, Mohit Parmar, Maira Dharti Sharma, the new cast has entered. Priyanshi Yadav and Rohit Chandel play the leads.