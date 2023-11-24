Pandya Store Spoiler: Dhawal stands in support of Natasha

Pandya Store the Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origin has seen engaging moments with Isha (Surabhi Das) getting back to the Makwana household. As we know, Natasha (Priyanshi Yadav) got back Isha to her house on Diwali. With the light being back into the house in the form of the daughter, Amba forced Amresh to accept Isha and give permission for her to stay in the house. Amresh came under his mother’s pressure and agreed to let her stay at her home. This made Diwali brighter for the Makwana family.

The coming episode will see Dhawal (Rohit Chandel) gaining courage to support and side his wife Natasha. As we know, Natasha has been looking for a job and she will soon get the interview call for job. She will be very excited to go for her interview. But as usual, the Makwana family will stop her from going. Amba will tell Natasha that no lady from the Makwana house goes out to work. Also, Amba will tell Natasha that she needs to be at home as they need to set things perfectly well for Isha.

When Amresh and Amba will resist Natasha and stop her from going for her interview, Dhawal will stand up for his wife. He will tell his mother and brother that Natasha will be able to manage both home and work and thus needs to be allowed to work. Also, Dhawal will clearly tell his family that Natasha has always had family interests and is responsible for bringing back Isha.

Pandya Store Ep 949 23rd November Written Episode Update

Natasha brought a smile to all of the Makwana family’s faces by reuniting them with Isha. However, Amresh refused to accept Isha even though he gave her permission to stay in the house.

How will Amresh react to Dhawal’s move?

As we know, Pandya Store has gone through a generation leap. With the audience bidding adieu to its earlier cast, that included Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Akshay Kharodia, Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, Simran Budharup, Mohit Parmar, Maira Dharti Sharma, the new cast has entered. Priyanshi Yadav and Rohit Chandel play the leads.