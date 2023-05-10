Pandya Store Spoiler: Gautam and Dhara's dramatic patchup

Pandya Store the Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origin will see Gautam and Dhara finally reconciling and sorting out their indifferences. Don't miss this beautiful emotional scene between GauRa.

Pandya Store the Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origins has seen shocking twists during the wedding of Krish Pandya (Mohit Parmar) and Prerna (Maira Dharti Sharma). As we have written in length, Krish got married to Shweta (Ankita Bahuguna) again. Prerna got married to Shivank (Arjun Singh Shekhawat) instead. Also, before Prerna could tell Krish about her pregnancy, Shweta will announce that she is pregnant with Krish’s child.

Now, the Pandya family is trying to get the pregnancy test done for Shweta. While the family waits for the results, there will be a big scene between Gautam (Kinshuk Mahajan) and Dhara (Shiny Doshi).

Gautam will be seen having a stomach ache. He will struggle in pain. Dhara will see this and will get near Gautam to take care of him. Gautam will tell Dhara why nobody came to the hospital to see her. Gautam will also tell Dhara that he has stopped drinking alcohol, and that he is now suffering from withdrawal symptoms.

Gautam will tell Dhara the entire truth about how he met with an accident and the family was looking for him. Dhara will be pained on knowing the truth. Dhara and Gautam will patch up and will have an emotional moment as they will look forward to the near future.

Will Gautam and Dhara’s togetherness bring back happiness in the family?

Pandya Store as we know, is the Hindi adaptation of the popular South project (Tamil) with the same name. The show on Star Plus is produced by Sphere Origin and has Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Kanwar Dhillon, Akshay Kharodia, Mohit Parmar, Alice Kaushik, Simran Budharup and Maira Dharti Sharma playing leads.

