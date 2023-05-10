ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Pandya Store Spoiler: Gautam and Dhara's dramatic patchup

Pandya Store the Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origin will see Gautam and Dhara finally reconciling and sorting out their indifferences. Don't miss this beautiful emotional scene between GauRa.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
10 May,2023 15:39:17
Pandya Store Spoiler: Gautam and Dhara's dramatic patchup

Pandya Store the Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origins has seen shocking twists during the wedding of Krish Pandya (Mohit Parmar) and Prerna (Maira Dharti Sharma). As we have written in length, Krish got married to Shweta (Ankita Bahuguna) again. Prerna got married to Shivank (Arjun Singh Shekhawat) instead. Also, before Prerna could tell Krish about her pregnancy, Shweta will announce that she is pregnant with Krish’s child.

Now, the Pandya family is trying to get the pregnancy test done for Shweta. While the family waits for the results, there will be a big scene between Gautam (Kinshuk Mahajan) and Dhara (Shiny Doshi).

Gautam will be seen having a stomach ache. He will struggle in pain. Dhara will see this and will get near Gautam to take care of him. Gautam will tell Dhara why nobody came to the hospital to see her. Gautam will also tell Dhara that he has stopped drinking alcohol, and that he is now suffering from withdrawal symptoms.

Gautam will tell Dhara the entire truth about how he met with an accident and the family was looking for him. Dhara will be pained on knowing the truth. Dhara and Gautam will patch up and will have an emotional moment as they will look forward to the near future.

Will Gautam and Dhara’s togetherness bring back happiness in the family?

Pandya Store as we know, is the Hindi adaptation of the popular South project (Tamil) with the same name. The show on Star Plus is produced by Sphere Origin and has Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Kanwar Dhillon, Akshay Kharodia, Mohit Parmar, Alice Kaushik, Simran Budharup and Maira Dharti Sharma playing leads.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Seerat gears up to expose Garry
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Seerat gears up to expose Garry
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Akshara gears up for the battle ahead
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Akshara gears up for the battle ahead
Anupamaa Spoiler: Vanraj suffers a heart attack
Anupamaa Spoiler: Vanraj suffers a heart attack
Exclusive: Susheel Parashar bags Star Plus show Titli
Exclusive: Susheel Parashar bags Star Plus show Titli
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: It's Abhimanyu Birla V/s Akshara Sharma for Abhir's custody
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: It's Abhimanyu Birla V/s Akshara Sharma for Abhir's custody
Anupamaa Spoiler: Shocking!! Kavya leaves Shah house
Anupamaa Spoiler: Shocking!! Kavya leaves Shah house
Latest Stories
Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming movie 'Ulajh' announced, all details inside
Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming movie 'Ulajh' announced, all details inside
Rakul Preet Singh is a vision in red shimmery lehenga, we are crushing
Rakul Preet Singh is a vision in red shimmery lehenga, we are crushing
Inside Priyanka Chopra’s perfect mornings
Inside Priyanka Chopra’s perfect mornings
Exclusive: Sandeep Kapoor to enter Zee TV's Bhagya Lakshmi
Exclusive: Sandeep Kapoor to enter Zee TV's Bhagya Lakshmi
Meet spoiler: Meet tries to uncover an orphan kid's mysterious death
Meet spoiler: Meet tries to uncover an orphan kid's mysterious death
Shraddha Kapoor Wows In Short Hairstyle, see pics
Shraddha Kapoor Wows In Short Hairstyle, see pics
Read Latest News