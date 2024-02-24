Pandya Store Spoiler: Isha fulfils her dream with the support of her family

Pandya Store the Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origins has seen engaging drama with the Malwana ladies trying their best to participate in the fashion pageant competition. As we know, the first round was the debatable swimsuit round which made the ladies uncomfortable. However, they found a way to participate where they got specially designed wears in which they were comfortable. The Makwana family were against their ladies showing their skin in the contest. Amresh and his family were reaching the venue to stop them from participating.

The show Pandya Store very vividly shows the two sects of people and their differing mentalities. While the Makwana family believed in not giving freedom to the ladies of their house, we on the other hand, saw the Pandya family which encouraged the thoughts of Isha (Surabhi Das) by giving her the freedom she needed to do whatever she wanted in life.

When Natasha took objection to wearing swimsuits, Isha did not support them as she was comfortable in what she was wearing and she had no problem at all.

The coming episode will see Isha blooming like a well-grounded flower, exhibiting her talent on the ramp floor of the competition. She will be encouraged by her mother-in-law Suman and her co-brothers Shesh and Mittoo. This will be the complete contrast to the Makwana family. Isha will in fact thank her family for being supportive towards her goals in life.

The Makwana ladies were stopped by the organizers to participate in the attires they wore. They were locked up in a green room.

Will the Makwana family emulate the Pandya family in their thought process?

As we know, Pandya Store has gone through a generation leap. With the audience bidding adieu to its earlier cast, that included Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Akshay Kharodia, Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, Simran Budharup, Mohit Parmar, Maira Dharti Sharma, the new cast has entered. Priyanshi Yadav and Rohit Chandel play the leads.