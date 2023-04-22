Pandya Store Spoiler: Krish gets emotionally weak

Pandya Store the Star Plus show will see Krish breaking down emotionally.

Pandya Store the Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origin has seen engaging drama with Krish (Mohit Parmar) and Shweta (Ankita Bahuguna) getting divorced. However, Shweta does not want to get out of Krish’s life. Hence she has played a bigger plan of ruining the future for Prerna (Maira Dharti Sharma) and Krish. Prerna feels that Krish cheated on her and spent a night with Shweta. Krish too believes that he did a mistake when he was not in his sense. But only Shweta knows that nothing of that sort happened as she was the mastermind behind everything.

Now, Prerna is hellbent on leaving for Canada. Krish is upset and is ready to go back, following Prerna.

The coming episode will see Krish having an emotional moment when he will break down and will blame his family for ruining his life twice and not just once. He will tell them that in a weak moment, he made a mistake. But Prerna has left him and he has no life without her. The family will try to pacify him but will be helpless.

Above all, Shweta will plan to hide the passports of Prerna and Krish so that they are unable to leave for Canada.

What will happen next? Will Dhara solve things for Krish and Prerna?

